Mail Handler/Processer – American Solutions for Business

Posting Date: March. 4th, 2022
Applications will be taken until the position is filled.
Position Title: Mail Handler/Processer
Website: www.americanbus.com
Hours: M-F 4pm until approximately 7pm. Flexible on days to accommodate class schedules.
Salary: $10.50 per hour to start. Easy work.
Location: Mankato, Minnesota
Job Description:
Sort mail and apply postage using a metering machine. Possible route opening using a company vehicle. Route would start at 3 pm until 4 pm then help process until about 7 pm. This is a perfect job for College students.
Minimum Qualifications/Requirements:
N/A
Duties and Skills:
- Stand (not in one place) for 2 hours.
- Sort mail.
- Meter mail.
- Pull mail from bins.
- Load mail into Cargo van.
- Deliver to the Post Office.
Please send all application materials to Dana Scott Lohmann at dlohmann@americanbus.com or call 507-514-6037 for more information.