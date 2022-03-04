Mail Handler/Processer – American Solutions for Business

Posting Date: March. 4th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Position Title: Mail Handler/Processer

Website: www.americanbus.com

Hours: M-F 4pm until approximately 7pm. Flexible on days to accommodate class schedules.

Salary: $10.50 per hour to start. Easy work.

Location: Mankato, Minnesota

Job Description:

Sort mail and apply postage using a metering machine. Possible route opening using a company vehicle. Route would start at 3 pm until 4 pm then help process until about 7 pm. This is a perfect job for College students.

Minimum Qualifications/Requirements:

N/A

Duties and Skills:

Stand (not in one place) for 2 hours.

Sort mail.

Meter mail.

Pull mail from bins.

Load mail into Cargo van.

Deliver to the Post Office.

Please send all application materials to Dana Scott Lohmann at dlohmann@americanbus.com or call 507-514-6037 for more information.