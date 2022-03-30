Registration Representative (Various Shifts) – Mayo Clinic

Posting Date : March 29th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Website: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

Salary: $15.50 per hour

Hours: We have both part and full time opportunities available:

Full Time: Scheduled varying evenings hours between 11am and 11pm. Rotating weekend and holidays.

Part Time: Scheduled evening shifts between the hours of 2:30pm and 11pm. Rotating weekend and holidays.

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Registration Representative:

~Various shifts available; full and part-time options

~This position offers shift differential for evenings, nights, and weekends.

~Benefits offered

~Growth opportunities available

The Registration Representative may be responsible for the accurate check-in/admissions of incoming patients in the hospital setting as well ED setting. This includes the verification of patient demographic information, collection of insurance data, the identification and/or creation of appropriate accounts, and the collection of indicated co-payments and/or share of cost. Required to ensure patient safety using positive patient identification protocols and obtain the appropriate consents as required.

Position Duties/Skills

Checking in/admissions of incoming patients

Verifying demographic info, insurance data, ID, and payments

Minimum Qualifications

1) Diploma or GED required

2) Basic computer/keyboarding skills

3) Knowledge of proper phone etiquette and phone handling skills

To apply for this opportunity, please visit our career page or you can also visit this direct URL link to apply today:

Full Time:

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25309&siteid=5277&Areq=173925BR

Part Time:

https://jobs.mayoclinic.org/job/mankato/registration-rep-part-time/33647/25559307104

Please contact Jenna Kidd at Kidd.Jenna@mayo.edu or call 507-293-3849 with questions.