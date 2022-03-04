Sales Representative – Poly-Cam, Inc

Posting Date: March. 4th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Position Title: Sales Representative

Website: poly-cam.com

Hours: Full time, Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm.

Salary: $22/hr

Location: Anoka, Minnesota

Job Description:

Provide existing and new customers with price quotes, availability on company’s products and ETA on shipments. The candidate is responsible for developing, establishing, and maintaining all business relationships both internally and externally to accomplish the company’s revenue goals.

Minimum Qualifications/Requirements:

The candidate must be personable, sales oriented, and a team player. They should be able to work independently, act decisively, but yet willing to communicate with team members in a timely manner. Also, should have good planning and organizational skills. Strong written and verbal communication skills are required. Past sales experience is encouraged. They must have the willingness to learn and be trained.

Duties and Skills:

Effectively use the phone, written correspondence, e-mail, Internet, and other resources within the sales process.

Overcome objections within the sales process.

Resolve customer service problems to the mutual satisfaction of both the customer and the company.

Document and maintain a file system of all price quotes provided to the customer.

Maintain Customer Purchase Order file system.

Verify all Customer Purchase Orders when received via fax / e-mail.

Accurately enter and maintain all Customer Purchase Orders within Quickbooks / E2 ShopTech Software.

Knowledge of product and product numbers.

May be assigned to work on special projects.

Please send all application materials to Sarah Barrett at sbarrett@poly-cam.com or call 763-786-6682 for more information.