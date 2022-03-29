Home  >  All Jobs  >  Career Services Jobs  >  Jobs for Bethany Graduates  >  Science Teacher (Secondary) – Mountain Lake Christian School

Science Teacher (Secondary) – Mountain Lake Christian School

Posting Date : March 29th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Website: https://www.gomlc.org/

Salary: $36,000 BA W/License. $40,000 MA W/License. Annually.

Hours: M-F 7:30am – 3:15pm

Location:  Mountain Lake, MN

Position Description:

Mountain Lake Christian School (MLC), with approximately 92 students in Pre K – 12, is a member school of ACSI, and is an independent ministry governed by a multi-denominational school board and Head of School. Located in the beautiful city of Mountain Lake, MN, MLC was originally established in 1901.

The ideal Science / STEM teacher candidate has a passion to teach the following subjects from a Biblical worldview: Life Science, Earth Science, Physical Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Engineering, Computer Science & Robotics.

Position Duties/Skills

All MLC staff members should be described by the following:

  • Has received and acknowledges Jesus Christ as his/her personal Savior and Lord.
  • Seeks to live a life as His disciple, displaying Christian maturity and lives by the school’s lifestyle statement.
  • Is active in a Bible-believing church whose Statement of Faith is consistent with MLC’s.
  • Stands as a positive Christian role model for students, parents, employees, and our larger community while maintaining integrity in all personal and professional matters.
  • Believes and actively supports MLC’s Statement of Faith.
  • Has a conviction that God has called him/her to Christian school ministry.
  • Reflects the purpose of the school, by honoring Christ in every class and every activity.
  • Integrates a Biblical Worldview into his/her classroom consistently.
  • Maintains high standards of ethics, honesty, and integrity in all personal and professional manners.
  • Follows the Matthew 18 principle in dealing with conflict with students, parents, staff, and administration.

Minimum Qualifications

• BA Degree
• State Teaching License

Please send all application materials to Jonathan Belgarde at jbelgarde@gomlc.org or call 507-427-2010.