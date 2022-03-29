Science Teacher (Secondary) – Mountain Lake Christian School

Posting Date : March 29th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Website: https://www.gomlc.org/

Salary: $36,000 BA W/License. $40,000 MA W/License. Annually.

Hours: M-F 7:30am – 3:15pm

Location: Mountain Lake, MN

Position Description:

Mountain Lake Christian School (MLC), with approximately 92 students in Pre K – 12, is a member school of ACSI, and is an independent ministry governed by a multi-denominational school board and Head of School. Located in the beautiful city of Mountain Lake, MN, MLC was originally established in 1901.

The ideal Science / STEM teacher candidate has a passion to teach the following subjects from a Biblical worldview: Life Science, Earth Science, Physical Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Engineering, Computer Science & Robotics.

Position Duties/Skills

All MLC staff members should be described by the following:

Has received and acknowledges Jesus Christ as his/her personal Savior and Lord.

Seeks to live a life as His disciple, displaying Christian maturity and lives by the school’s lifestyle statement.

Is active in a Bible-believing church whose Statement of Faith is consistent with MLC’s.

Stands as a positive Christian role model for students, parents, employees, and our larger community while maintaining integrity in all personal and professional matters.

Believes and actively supports MLC’s Statement of Faith.

Has a conviction that God has called him/her to Christian school ministry.

Reflects the purpose of the school, by honoring Christ in every class and every activity.

Integrates a Biblical Worldview into his/her classroom consistently.

Maintains high standards of ethics, honesty, and integrity in all personal and professional manners.

Follows the Matthew 18 principle in dealing with conflict with students, parents, staff, and administration.

Minimum Qualifications

• BA Degree

• State Teaching License

Please send all application materials to Jonathan Belgarde at jbelgarde@gomlc.org or call 507-427-2010.