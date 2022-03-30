Secondary English Teacher (Part-time) – Mountain Lake Christian School

Posting Date : March 29th, 2022
Applications will be taken until the position is filled.
Website: https://www.gomlc.org/
Salary: $12,240 BA W/License. $13,600 MA W/License. Annually.
Hours: MWF 1/2 days (AM or PM TBD). 0.34 FTE.
Location: Mountain Lake, MN
Position Description:
Three English classes: MWF 7th/8th, 9th/10th, 11th/12th
Mountain Lake Christian School (MLC), with approximately 92 students in Pre K – 12, is a member school of ACSI, and is an independent ministry governed by a multi-denominational school board and Head of School. Located in the beautiful city of Mountain Lake, MN, MLC was originally established in 1901.
The ideal English teacher candidate has a passion to teach Language Arts, specifically grammar and writing, from a Biblical worldview.
Position Duties/Skills
All MLC staff members should be described by the following:
- Has received and acknowledges Jesus Christ as his/her personal Savior and Lord.
- Seeks to live a life as His disciple, displaying Christian maturity and lives by the school’s lifestyle statement.
- Is active in a Bible-believing church whose Statement of Faith is consistent with MLC’s.
- Stands as a positive Christian role model for students, parents, employees, and our larger community while maintaining integrity in all personal and professional matters.
- Believes and actively supports MLC’s Statement of Faith.
- Has a conviction that God has called him/her to Christian school ministry.
- Reflects the purpose of the school, by honoring Christ in every class and every activity.
- Integrates a Biblical Worldview into his/her classroom consistently.
- Maintains high standards of ethics, honesty, and integrity in all personal and professional manners.
- Follows the Matthew 18 principle in dealing with conflict with students, parents, staff, and administration.
Minimum Qualifications
• BA Degree
• State Teaching License
Please send all application materials to Jonathan Belgarde at jbelgarde@gomlc.org or call 507-427-2010.