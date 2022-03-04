Substitute Teacher and Paraprofessional – Teachers On Call

Posting Date: March. 4th, 2022
Applications will be taken until the position is filled. Accepting Multiple Applicants.
Position Title: Substitute Teacher and Paraprofessional
Website: Teachersoncall.com
Hours: Day hours – we require you to work once every 150 days.
Salary: Pay rates range depending on school district.
Location: Minnesota
Job Description:
Substitute Teacher Responsibilities: • Assume duties of the classroom teacher in accordance with school district lesson plans, school rules, and Kelly policies. This includes: • Leading instruction in the classroom by conducting the teacher’s existing lesson plans • Teaching students on a variety of classroom topics/courses • Building positive relationships • Assigning reasonable tasks and homework • Empower students to learn, and encourage classroom participation • Create a classroom environment that’s conducive to learning and appropriate to the maturity and interests of students • Adapt to the various learning styles of students • For long-term assignments, it may be required to develop lessons plans, as well as create, administer, and grade tests and assignments Substitute Paraprofessional Responsibilities: • Provide classroom assistance to the district/school teacher and support to the general education or special needs students. • Ensure adequate supervision of students and classroom environment to assure health, welfare, and safety of students. • Assist students in transition to and from classrooms, as needed • Understand, address, and be attuned to the needs of each student, recognizing differences in their abilities and cognitive
Minimum Qualifications/Requirements:
HS Diploma/GED. Substitute Teacher – Bachelor’s degree with MN Teaching or Substitute License. Don’t have license? No problem! We will guide you through the licensing process.
Duties and Skills:
- Positively impact the education of students in your own community.
- Feel good about the work you do.
- Earn steady income through short- and long-term substitute positions.
- Enjoy work-life balance.
Please contact Kaleigh Makela at kaleigh.makela@teachersoncall.com or call 952-223-8546 for more information.Next steps: • Apply directly on our website to get started right away: https://www.teachersoncall.com/talent/apply-now. • If you meet the minimum requirements, we will contact you within 2 business days for a phone interview. This is an opportunity for you to also get questions answered and learn more about the position. • We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.