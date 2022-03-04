Substitute Teacher and Paraprofessional – Teachers On Call

Posting Date: March. 4th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled. Accepting Multiple Applicants.

Position Title: Substitute Teacher and Paraprofessional

Website: Teachersoncall.com

Hours: Day hours – we require you to work once every 150 days.

Salary: Pay rates range depending on school district.

Location: Minnesota

Job Description:

Substitute Teacher Responsibilities: • Assume duties of the classroom teacher in accordance with school district lesson plans, school rules, and Kelly policies. This includes: • Leading instruction in the classroom by conducting the teacher’s existing lesson plans • Teaching students on a variety of classroom topics/courses • Building positive relationships • Assigning reasonable tasks and homework • Empower students to learn, and encourage classroom participation • Create a classroom environment that’s conducive to learning and appropriate to the maturity and interests of students • Adapt to the various learning styles of students • For long-term assignments, it may be required to develop lessons plans, as well as create, administer, and grade tests and assignments Substitute Paraprofessional Responsibilities: • Provide classroom assistance to the district/school teacher and support to the general education or special needs students. • Ensure adequate supervision of students and classroom environment to assure health, welfare, and safety of students. • Assist students in transition to and from classrooms, as needed • Understand, address, and be attuned to the needs of each student, recognizing differences in their abilities and cognitive

Minimum Qualifications/Requirements:

HS Diploma/GED. Substitute Teacher – Bachelor’s degree with MN Teaching or Substitute License. Don’t have license? No problem! We will guide you through the licensing process.

Duties and Skills:

Positively impact the education of students in your own community.

Feel good about the work you do.

Earn steady income through short- and long-term substitute positions.

Enjoy work-life balance.

Please contact Kaleigh Makela at kaleigh.makela@teachersoncall.com or call 952-223-8546 for more information.