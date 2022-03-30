Worship Director – Faith Lutheran Church

Posting Date : March 29th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Website: https://faithlutheranspencer.com

Salary: Based on experience and skills

Hours:

Part-time (Worship only; Sunday, Wednesday, to be determined)

Full-time (Worship and Communications/Tech; Sunday and most weekdays)

Location: Spencer, IA

Position Description:

Worship and Technology & Communications Director Job Description

for Faith Lutheran Church

________________________________________

Worship Director for Faith Lutheran Church

Position Objective: To provide comprehensive leadership to the worship ministry of Faith Lutheran Church.

The worship director will be the “producer” of each worship service and special programs. The worship director will report to the senior pastor, overseeing and coordinating all details of each worship service. The worship director is a visionary leader able to communicate and direct in a way that inspires those around him/her to join in the passion of worship.

Position Duties/Skills

Plan music and media for services

Coordinate musicians

Lead rehearsals

Recruit musicians

Minimum Qualifications

1) Demonstrates a commitment to live a life worthy of the gospel of Jesus Christ in accordance with the Word.

2) Commits to the mission, vision, and worship philosophy of Faith and demonstrates excellence as a worship leader.

3) Skill in playing piano and/or guitar, and leading vocally, along with a preferred four-year college degree in music and/or worship, or qualified worship/music leading experience from another church setting.

We are ready to interview. We believe in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and the gospel as the power of God for the salvation of all who believe in him. Our congregation accepts the Bible as the inspired, inerrant Word of God.

Please contact Jolynne Eilts at theeilts5@gmail.com or call 712-551-7830 with questions.