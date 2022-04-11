Assistant/Associate Professor – Business Administration: Finance

Application Deadline: Applications will be taken until the position is filled

Job Start Date: July 1, 2022

Are you an influencer? Do possess the the knowledge and experience to shape the lives of the next generation of leaders in the business world? Are you looking for a way to work with a dedicated team in a close-knit, Christian environment? If so, we’d love to meet you!

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian, coeducational, liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a full-time faculty position in business administration beginning July 1, 2022. The Business Administration department seeks a candidate who will:

● Teach a variety of undergraduate courses with an emphasis on finance, sport management and/or sport marketing courses.

● Direct and advise business administration majors.

● Work with business administration faculty to develop related curricula.

Minimum Qualifications

● Ph.D. in business preferred, Master’s in business required

● Teaching experience in business fields preferred

● Industry experience welcomed within finance and/or sports and entertainment sector

● Demonstration of professional and/or community involvement

Compensation

● Salary is commensurate with experience and background; comprehensive benefit package.

About the College

● Bethany Lutheran College is a confessional Lutheran institution. As such, we look for individuals who fully embrace our position, which can be found on our synodical website at www.evangelicallutheransynod.org. Additional information about the College can be found at www.blc.edu.

Application process:

Candidates should submit the following:

1. A letter of interest that addresses qualifications, areas of specialization, and research interests

2. Curriculum vitae

3. Statement of faith and church membership

4. Statement of teaching philosophy

5. Academic transcripts for all college-level education

6. Three current letters of professional recommendation, at least one of which addresses teaching

Please send information to:

Academic Search Committee – Business: Finance/Sport Administration

Bethany Lutheran College

Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

or via scanned e-mail to: hr@blc.edu

Review of applications will begin May 1st and continue until the position is filled.