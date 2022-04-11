Assistant/Associate Professor – Business Administration: HR and Management

Application Deadline: Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Job Start Date: July 1, 2022

Are you an impact maker? Do you have the skills to influence the next generation of insightful and hungry business leaders? Do you have what it takes to join a growing and innovative team that is looking to develop influencers in the work world? If so, we would love to hear from you!

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian, coeducational, liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a full-time faculty position in business administration beginning July 1, 2022. The Business Administration department seeks a candidate who will:

● Teach a variety of undergraduate courses with an emphasis on human resources, leadership and management courses.

● Oversee internships for business department

● Direct and advise business administration majors.

● Work with business administration faculty to develop related curricula.

Minimum Qualifications

● Ph.D. in business preferred, Master’s in business required

● Teaching experience in business fields preferred

● Industry experience welcomes within the management, administrative and/or human resources sector

● Demonstration of professional and/or community involvement

Compensation

● Salary is commensurate with experience and background; comprehensive benefit package.

About the College

● Bethany Lutheran College is a confessional Lutheran institution. As such, we look for individuals who fully embrace our position, which can be found on our synodical website at www.evangelicallutheransynod.org. Additional information about the College can be found at www.blc.edu.

Application process:

Candidates should submit the following:

1. A letter of interest that addresses qualifications, areas of specialization, and research interests

2. Curriculum vitae

3. Statement of faith and church membership

4. Statement of teaching philosophy

5. Academic transcripts for all college-level education

6. Three current letters of professional recommendation, at least one of which addresses teaching

Please send information to:

Academic Search Committee – Business HR/Management

Bethany Lutheran College

Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

or via scanned e-mail to: hr@blc.edu

Review of applications will begin May 1st and continue until the position is filled.