Director of Athletics

Posting Date: April 1st, 2022

Application Deadline: Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the President as an integral part of the Cabinet to develop, direct, and supervise the men’s and women’s intercollegiate athletic programs.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Oversee the operations of the athletic department:

• Development of departmental policies and processes

• Development of budget and monitoring of department expenses

• Selection, supervision, and evaluation of department staff

• Oversight and policy leadership in the development of athletic schedules

• Authorization of equipment purchase and inventory management for the Sports & Fitness Center (SFC)

• Scheduling and facilitation of staff meetings

2. Oversee men and women’s intercollegiate athletic programs:

• Selection, supervision, and evaluation of head coaches

• Oversight of athletic equipment and uniforms purchase

• Coordination of home athletic events (facilities, equipment, officials, game personnel)

• Coordination of sports information and statisticians

• Concession stand operations

• Assessment of individual athletic programs

3. Direct and oversee planning, operation, fiscal management, and administration of the College’s ticketing and associated services for all athletic and public events held at Bethany athletic facilities, both indoor and outdoor.

4. Monitor athletic camps and tournaments.

5. Develop and maintain guidelines for use and maintenance of the Sports & Fitness Center and outdoor athletic facilities.

6. Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of conference, regional, and national rules, regulations, and policies that affect responsibilities (NCAA, UMAC). Report infractions to conference and national offices.

7. Maintain a visible profile on campus and with external constituencies; represent the College and athletic department at all conference, regional and national meetings.

8. Aid in the development of athletic department marketing and promotion strategies.

9. Work with the Advancement Office to develop and coordinate fundraising strategies.

10. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or as assigned by the president.

Minimum Qualifications:

• active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod or the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod

• willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

• Master’s degree in higher education or related field preferred; bachelor’s considered

• four years’ experience in field and two years’ supervisory experience

• strong interpersonal and organizational skills

• excellent oral and written communication skills

• ability to recruit, direct, motivate and develop student athletes

• lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds

• maintain valid driver’s license

Application Process:

Candidates should submit:

• A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization.

• Resume

• Statement of Faith in the context of a Christian, liberal-arts college.

• BLC job application form

Please Send Application Materials to:

Search Committee- Director of Athletics

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive,

Mankato, MN 56001

or via scanned email documents to: hr@blc.edu