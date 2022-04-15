IT Specialist/Help Desk Support

Posting Date: Friday, April 15th, 2022

Application Deadline: Applications will be taken until position is filled.

Do you enjoy working with technology? Learning about new technologies? Working with college students? Training faculty? Working in a flexible Christian environment? Bethany has an opening for our lead help desk position.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Provide IT support to faculty and staff through the department’s 411 Help Desk (KACE software), onsite desktop service, AV/classroom technology, and training sessions.

2. Spec, price, order, and set up hardware; refit and prepare used computers for faculty and staff use.

3. Install and maintain computer hardware and peripheries (printers, etc.).

4. Maintain College’s computer labs; prepare and troubleshoot college mobile devices. Utilize JAMF software for iPad management.

5. Remain current on software releases and technologies.

6. Assist staff and faculty with hardware or software skills training; assist students with connection and general computer problems.

7. Maintain computer hardware and software database and checkout system.

8. Provide input into computer replacement budgeting; inform director about future unbudgeted projects.

9. Perform network and web tasks as assigned.

10. Install and configure phone clients for Mitel system.

11. Prepare documentation and walk-throughs of common help desk questions.

12. Assist faculty with best practices for using the various classroom technologies available to them.

13. Meet attendance, mental/cognitive, and physical requirements.

14. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of IT services.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

• 2-year technical degree in computer science or related field

• 2 years IT experience in higher education

• Able to climb ladders

• Able to lift, pull, and push up to 100 pounds

Please send information to:

Bethany Lutheran College

Human Resources Office – IT Specialist

700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

or via scanned e-mail to: hr@blc.edu