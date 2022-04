MANKATO, MN – Bethany Lutheran College announced Friday Director of Athletics Don Westphal will be stepping down from his current role, and will be joining the College’s Advancement Department as the Director of the Bethany Fund and Annual Giving on July 1, 2022. Westphal, a twenty-nine year staff member of the College, has led the Vikings for nine years. He previously served as the College’s Director of Admissions.