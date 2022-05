MANKATO, Minn. – Episode 11 of season three of the Bethany Viking Podcast has been posted. Co-hosts Brock Aaker, Jakin Anderson, and Gabe Stoesz recap the last week of BLC athletics, and the Bethany Initials conclude. The finals features Hunter Nielsen (men’s soccer), KatieJo Svenson (Sports Information) and Matt Verdugo (baseball).