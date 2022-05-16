Director of Online Learning

Posting Date: Monday, May 16th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the Vice President of Academic Affairs for developing and managing the online learning program.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Administer the user-side of Bethany Lutheran College’s Learning Management System (LMS) for on-campus and online courses.

2. Ongoing training and coaching of faculty to design, construct, and teach online courses; offer workshop sessions to faculty on the use of the LMS and best practices for both online and on-campus teaching and learning.

3. Work with faculty to help them integrate Bethany’s LMS capabilities into their on-campus courses and teaching.

4. Oversee the design and construction of all online courses, including those pertaining to BLC’s Dual Credit/Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO), undergraduate, as well as graduate programming.

5. Ensure that all online courses are available and ready prior to the start of each term and assist faculty with any course revisions.

6. Assist faculty and students during the offering of online courses to resolve any issues that might occur.

7. Communicate and assist faculty as online courses wrap up regarding the procedures to submit grades, turn course access off, etc.

8. Oversee the evaluation of all online courses offered through the college.

9. Teach online orientation sessions each term for students new to online learning through our Learning Management System.

10. Remain up to date on new technology and pedagogy as they relate to online teaching and learning.

11. Perform other related duties and responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College.

• Master’s in educational technology, computer science, or related field preferred, Bachelor’s degree required.

• 2+ years of experience as an online course educator.

• Experience as an online learner.

• Understanding of basic web design language (CSS, HTML) preferred.

• Understanding of database management (SQL) preferred.

• Understanding of web programming languages (especially php for Moodle).

• Excellent interpersonal skills to manage and elicit the best from both on-campus and online faculty.

• Excellent oral and written communication skills.

• Strong organizational skills.

• Demonstration of professional and/or community involvement.

Salary is commensurate with skills and experience.

Candidates should submit:

• A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization.

• Resume of qualifications.

• Statement of Faith in the context of a Christian, liberal-arts college.

• Philosophy of teaching and student learning statement

Please Send Application Materials to:

Academic Search Committee- Online Learning Coordinator

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive,

Mankato, MN 56001

or via scanned email to: hr@blc.edu