Hockey Productions Nominated for Two SVG Awards

We are incredibly proud to announce that two Bethany productions were selected as finalists for the 2022 SVG College Sports Media Awards in association with NACDA (National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics).

These are prestigious national awards—other finalists include productions from Ball State University, Syracuse University, and the University of Miami. It is a great honor to be nominated with schools of this size and caliber! Bethany has been nominated for SVG awards twice before (2014, 2019) in the category of Live Game Production, but these are new categories for us. Here are the outstanding productions that were nominated along with the students whose hard work and skill is being recognized among the best.

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL FEATURE, COLLEGIATE STUDENT

The Story of the 2022 Mason Cup Championship Game

Edited and Produced by: Alec Mueller

Shot by: Alec Mueller, Ben Stelter, Matt Maisch, Franklin Selvey

OUTSTANDING LIVE NON-GAME PRODUCTION, COLLEGIATE STUDENT – ATHLETICS-SUPPORTED

Road to the Frozen Four – Minnesota State Men’s Hockey

Edited & Produced: by Franklin Selvey

Shot by: Alec Mueller, Ben Stelter, Matt Maisch, Franklin Selvey

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and announced at the 14th-annual SVG College Sports Media Awards in association with NACDA which returns to an in-person ceremony at the SVG College Summit in the Omni Atlanta Hotel on June 13.

