Youth Program Seasonal Assistant Specialist (Recreation, Summer 2022) – Mankato Community Education

Posting Date: May 11th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Website: https://www.applitrack.com/isd77/onlineapp/jobpostings/view.asp?category=Community+Education&subcategory=Recreation+Staff

Salary: $16 per hour

Hours: 35 Hours per week

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Independent School District 77

Mankato, MN 56001

Community Education

I. Title: Youth Programs Seasonal Assistant Specialist (Recreation) – Summer 2022

II. Job Summary: Responsibilities include;

Facilitate a wide range of tasks directly related to the ongoing success and growth of youth recreation programs.

Position Duties/Skills

III. MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

85% Rec on the Go Program Support

Attend staff training, planning, and staff meetings.

Create daily activity action plans for all sites which involve physical activity, STEM activity, and arts & crafts activity.

Confirm daily supplies are stocked and communicate with supervisor supply needed.

Complete daily attendance and log observations, incident reports as needed.

Identify specific needs for children who may need accommodations to the daily activity plans and consult with supervisor on strategies to address.

Engage with guardians or caregivers of participants as necessary.

Engage with staff on site at housing facilities as necessary.

Serve as direct site staff for Rec on the Go.

Assist with setting up and serve as site staff for Movie Under the Stars event activities.

5% Junior Golf Program Program Support

Attend staff training, planning, and staff meetings; know the daily lesson plans.

Assist with setting up equipment at the golf course and putting it away.

Assist with cleaning equipment daily.

Assist with attendance, name tags, and player pathway achievement data.

Serve as substitute staff as needed.

5% Summer Sports Camps Program Support

Assist with attendance procedures and other tasks as assigned by supervisor.

Assist with setting up and serve as site staff for Citywide Track Meet.

VI. Other Skills and Abilities:

Demonstrate positive and effective working relationships with students, staff, administration and the school community. Maintain professional composure while dealing with a variety of personalities and situations. Communicate clearly and concisely in a professional manner. Show initiative as a self-starter. Responsible for confidential information regarding children and families.

VII. Work Environment:

Outdoor, park settings and indoor recreational settings. High energy and loud volumes.

VIII. Organizational Relationship:

Reports to the Recreation Specialist for Youth Programming.

IX. Hours:

Up to 35 hours per week during the summer.

X. Rate of Pay:

Starting pay is $16.00/hr

Minimum Qualifications

Must be 18 years or older with a minimum of one year experience working with school age children or college classes in a related field.

Must pass a background check.

Must possess a valid MN driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Please contact Heather Paulson at htenti1@isd77.org or call 507-207-3043 with questions.