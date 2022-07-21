Men’s Basketball Recognized in NABC Academic Awards

The NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) on Tuesday announced the recipients of the 2021-22 NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards and NABC Honors Court, representing outstanding achievement in the classroom by collegiate men’s basketball teams and student-athletes. The Vikings were represented on the Honors Court by Cooper Hansen (Tyler, Minn.), Carter Hansen (Tyler, Minn.), and Thomas Datka (Milwaukee, Wis.). The men’s basketball team also received the Team Academic Excellence Award for their collective efforts in the classroom.