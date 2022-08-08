Eight Softball Players Named NFCA Scholar-Athletes

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) recently named their Easton/NFCA Scholar Athletes for the 2021-22 season and eight Vikings received the award. Eden Ambrose (Sr., Hugo, Minn.), Madisen Borek (Jr., Redding, Calif.), Bailey Erlandson (Jr., Woodbury, Minn.), Katelyn Halbach (Jr., Osage, Iowa), Zoe Kinakin (Sr., Victoria, British Columbia), Jade Krenik (Fy., St. Charles, Minn.), Madisyn Loken (So., Janesville, Minn.), and Kaija Mork (Fy., Sioux Falls, S.D.) were the eight Bethany recipients to receive the honor. Student-Athletes must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA to be named a Scholar-Athlete.

To see the full list of players named, click here.