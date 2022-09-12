Bethany ranks number ten in the nation in latest U.S. News poll

Bethany Lutheran College is ranked number ten in the United States and number one in the State of Minnesota for graduates’ social mobility—the ability to climb the success ladder—in the 2023 U.S. News College Rankings – National Liberal Arts Colleges Category. The rankings were released on Monday, September 12, 2022.

U.S. News ranks schools in four categories – National Liberal Arts Colleges, National Universities, Regional Colleges, and Regional Universities. Bethany falls in the National Liberal Arts classification. This marks the third time in the past four years that Bethany is the top college in Minnesota for social mobility. This is also the first top-ten national ranking for the Mankato, Minnesota, institution. The high ranking indicates that Bethany is doing a good job educating students from a variety of academic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Social mobility refers to the ability of a person to move upward in income and social class.

Bethany President Dr. Gene Pfeifer remarked, “We’re very pleased with the high ranking from U.S. News. Bethany has been a consistent performer in the social mobility category over the past four years, and these high marks have been a bright light for our brand of student-focused higher education. We center our efforts on personal mentoring for our students, and this is represented in the lives and careers of our alumni.”