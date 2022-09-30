Home  >  News  >  General Information  >  Fall Festival 2022 Wrap Up

Fall Festival 2022 Wrap Up

Many thanks to all who visited Bethany to enjoy our Fall Festival: A Homecoming Weekend, held September 23–25, 2022. Here is a roundup of photos and video from the weekend.

Fall Festival: A Homecoming Weekend

A number of events are held over the Fall Festival weekend. Highlights include alumni reunions, Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, the Little Vikings Half-Mile Run/Viking 5K, a performance by the B-Town Drumline, music, food, and athletic contests.

Viking 5K and Little Vikings Fun Run 2022

2022 Athletic Hall of Fame

2022 Class of Inductees:
Jerald Binder (1961-63) – Men’s Basketball
Lee Brandel (1999-2000) – Baseball
Jeff Brudwick (1984-86) – Men’s Basketball and Baseball
Kyle Dushane (2002-03) – Baseball
Jodi (Fahrenkamp) Foster (1998-2000) – Volleyball and Softball

Theatre Physics 29

A show about doing stuff on stage – physical stuff, original stuff, put together by the cast and directors, taking risks, delving into the right side of the brain (or elsewhere), a huge exercise in collaboration culminating in a show that is steeped in comedy, all within a rehearsal period of around three weeks.

Concert Band Alumni Invitational 2022

Remembering Ruth Webber Recital

A recital featuring faculty, alumni, and students in memory of Ruth Wilde Gullixson Webber, and for the advancement of Bethany’s Steinway Initiative.
