Inside Sales Representative – Hiniker Company

Posting Date: 09/29/2022

Closing Date: N/A

Website: https://www.hiniker.com

Salary: $45,000 per year

Hours: M-F 8-5

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

The inside sales Representative position will play a fundamental role in achieving our ambitious customer acquisition and revenue growth objectives. You must be comfortable handling dozens of calls per day, working with our dealer network, assisting outside sales, and following up on orders.

Position Duties/Skills

1) Call Hiniker’s dealer network and foster relationships.

2) Assist with outside sales.

3) Follow up with the order process.

4) Organize trade shows.

Minimum Qualifications

1) Bachelor’s degree in business or related field, or equivalent work experience, required.

2) Proficient with Microsoft Office suite (Teams, Outlook, Excel and Word).

3) Ability to keep yourself organized and prioritize tasks in order to meet deadlines.

Please contact Morgan Ward at morgan_ward@hiniker.com or call 507-625-0322 with questions.