Taylor Foundation provides support for Bethany construction project

Bethany Lutheran College (BLC) has received a substantial gift from the Glen A. Taylor Foundation to be used for a capital campaign supporting the currently-under-construction Bethany Activity and Wellness Center on its hilltop campus in Mankato.

The Bethany Activity and Wellness Center is an 84,000 square foot multipurpose facility that will provide top-notch recreational spaces for student use and the Bethany Vikings athletic program. The College also envisions the large complex to be an important asset for the Greater Mankato community as well by offering quality indoor and outdoor health and recreational space for public use. The building is slated for a first quarter 2023 opening.

Glen Taylor, Chairman of the Board and Founder of Taylor Corporation said, “We’re so proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Bethany through this significant gift to the Building Bethany Capital Campaign.”

The College is not disclosing the gift amount, but it comes at an important time as the funding drive will soon be presented to the Mankato community and Bethany alumni and friends in anticipation of garnering additional support for the project. Nearly 80 percent of the $16 million dollar goal has already been achieved.

Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer said, “The Taylor Companies are so vital to the Mankato region and far beyond, and Bethany is very grateful for this meaningful support. This gift is among the largest Bethany has received for this project, and we’re so appreciative and thankful for it, and for the generous support we’ve received throughout the years from the Taylor Foundation.”