Adjunct Faculty – Nursing (Adult Medical-Surgical Clinical Instructor)

Position Posting: Friday, October 21, 2022

Application Deadline: Open Until Filled

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian, coeducational, liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a part-time clinical instructor position in the bachelor of science in nursing program to teach adult medical-surgical clinical beginning January 9, 2023.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in nursing; Master’s degree in nursing or master’s degree with a baccalaureate degree in Nursing is preferred

• Minimum of 2 years of clinical nursing experience as a registered nurse on an adult medical-surgical unit within the five years preceding the date of application

• Evidence of effective communication and interpersonal skills

• Current unencumbered RN license in MN at beginning of appointment

• CPR certified

• Must be able to provide professional licenses/certifications and official transcripts for each degree earned from an accredited institution before teaching

• Full vaccination for COVID (booster is recommended but not required at this time)

• Vaccinated for MMR, Tdap, Varicella, Influenza (or declination form), Hep B (or declination form); negative TB test

Responsibilities:

• Facilitate student learning within a clinical environment on an adult medical-surgical unit for up to 8 students

o Clinical is at Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato Hospital on Fridays 6:30am-3:00pm starting Jan 13 and ending May 5

• Motivate students to actively participate in their educational process

• Evaluate student learning, progress, and clinical performance

• Provide feedback to students regarding their progress and clinical performance

• Refer students for advising and/or tutoring when necessary

• Provide regular feedback to course faculty and/or program director regarding student progress and clinical performance

Application process:

Candidates should submit the following:

1. A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and areas of specialization

2. Curriculum vitae or resume

3. One current letter of professional recommendation with contact information

4. Academic transcripts (may be unofficial; if an employment offer is made, certified transcripts for all college-level education will be required)

Please send information to Academic Search Committee – Nursing; Bethany Lutheran College, Human Resources Office, 700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned e-mail to hr@blc.edu

For more information, contact Dr. Sara Traylor, Director of Nursing, at sara.traylor@blc.edu or 507-344-