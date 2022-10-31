Administrative Services Coordinator – South Central Service Cooperatives

Posting Date: 10/31/2022

Closing Date: Until Filled

Website: https://www.mnscsc.org/about-us/employment

Salary: Salary range is $60,000–$65,000, dependent upon qualifications with insurance and wellness benefits.

Hours: Full-time

Location: North Mankato, MN

Position Description:

The Administrative Services Coordinator is responsible for helping oversee the successful completion of projects and events for the Insurance, CCOGA (Cities, Counties and Other Government Agencies), Wellness, Finance, and Marketing departments. The position is a point of reference for members. The Administrative Services Coordinator should be passionate about customer service and process improvement. Salary range is $60,000–$65,000, dependent upon qualifications with insurance and wellness benefits.

TITLE OF IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Manager of Wellness and Marketing Communications

DIRECTOR: Insurance and Advisory Services

Position Duties/Skills

Provides support in department program activities, internships, Cooperative Purchasing, grant writing, and other SCSC programs.

Works with media resources to promote cooperative programs and newsworthy events.

Assists with digital and print materials to market the cooperative and its programs.

Provides support to Wellness Manager on member budgets, reimbursements, contracts, and programs relevant to the operation of the SCSC wellness program.

Creates CCOGA position profiles and other documents related to executive searches.

Participates in marketing events such as AMC (Association of Minnesota Counties), MCMA (Minnesota City/County Management Association), and LMC (League of Minnesota Cities) annual conferences.

Maintains and generates various reports in billing, renewals, benefits, and insurance.

Processes monthly insurance premiums for members.

Provides support with data management and accounting.

Participates on various committees as needed.

Seeks out and takes part in ongoing professional development.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

Holds a related associate degree, a bachelors degree or has equivalent relevant experience.

Performs well under pressure and deadlines.

Demonstrates proficiency in Microsoft programs and use of current technology.

Possesses troubleshooting, problem solving, and creative/innovative thought-processing skills.

Provides high-quality services for customers by responding to their inquiries and concerns.

Possesses excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Is self-motivated, self-directed, and demonstrates initiative.

Interacts effectively with individuals and groups in a variety of settings and with people of diverse backgrounds, experiences, and agendas.

Manages multiple projects at any given time.

Is flexible in scheduling and able to work weekends and/or before-and-after hours when needed.

To apply for this position, please use this link. South Central Service Cooperative uses the applicant tracking system, AppliTrack, through Minnesota Valley Education District, to manage employment applications online.

Please contact Crista Krosch at Crista.Browne-Krosch@blc.edu with questions.