Direct Support Professional – Palmer House

Posting Date: 10/21/2022
Closing Date: 12/30/2022
Website: N/A
Salary: $15-$16 per hour
Hours:
Weekdays 4-10 pm. Occasional 8-4 and 10p-830am. Weekends 8-4 and 4-10. Occasional overnights.
Location: Mankato, MN
Position Description:
Our team is looking for a part time DSP.
This job is supporting an individual with intellectual disabilities in her home. Assisting with daily living skills , activities in home and accompanying her in community, transportation to and from places, and assisting her with any challenges that may arise in her day.
Position Duties/Skills
1) Teaching daily living skills
2) Transportation
3) Companionship
Minimum Qualifications
1) Every other weekend / holiday
2) Valid driver’s license
3) Reliable transportation
4) Able to pass a background study
This is a great opportunity for someone to make money while making a difference in someone life!
Please contact Annie Olson at palmerhouse337@gmail.com or call 507-317-3997 with questions.