Direct Support Professional – Palmer House

Posting Date: 10/21/2022

Closing Date: 12/30/2022

Website: N/A

Salary: $15-$16 per hour

Hours:

Weekdays 4-10 pm. Occasional 8-4 and 10p-830am. Weekends 8-4 and 4-10. Occasional overnights.

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Our team is looking for a part time DSP.

This job is supporting an individual with intellectual disabilities in her home. Assisting with daily living skills , activities in home and accompanying her in community, transportation to and from places, and assisting her with any challenges that may arise in her day.

Position Duties/Skills

1) Teaching daily living skills

2) Transportation

3) Companionship

Minimum Qualifications

1) Every other weekend / holiday

2) Valid driver’s license

3) Reliable transportation

4) Able to pass a background study

This is a great opportunity for someone to make money while making a difference in someone life!

Please contact Annie Olson at palmerhouse337@gmail.com or call 507-317-3997 with questions.