Legal Assistant / Paralegal – Gislason & Hunter LLP

Posting Date: 10/21/2022

Closing Date: 12/31/2022

Website: https://www.gislason.com

Salary: $23 per hour

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Mankato, MN or New Ulm, MN

Position Description:

This professional will be responsible for file management, court filings, calendar management, effective client communication, case administration, document production, discovery, and research.

Position Duties/Skills

1. Exceptional organizational & prioritization skills.

2. A strong command of the English language, including spelling and grammar.

3. The ability to cultivate effective working relationships.

4. Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Minimum Qualifications

Associate degree in paralegal or legal studies required. Two years’ experience as a legal administrative assistant, legal assistant, or administrative assistant is preferred.

Please contact Josh Naumann at jnaumann@gislason.com or call 507-385-6135 with questions.