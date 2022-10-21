Home  >  Vikings  >  Volleyball  >  Senior and Parent Night on Deck for Vikings
Senior and Parent Night on Deck for Vikings

Senior and Parent Night on Deck for Vikings

The Bethany Lutheran volleyball team will host Senior Night and Parent Night this weekend while also vying for a spot in the UMAC Playoffs. The Vikings (6-15, 4-6 UMAC) will host Crown (3-18, 0-9 UMAC) on Friday at 7 p.m. for Senior Night before Minnesota-Morris (9-12, 6-4 UMAC) comes to town Saturday at 1 p.m. for Parents Night. The four senior being recognized Friday night are Madisen Borek, Rilee Hohbein, Alexis Morsching, and Sarah Strom. Bethany is currently in a tie for fourth place in the UMAC standings with Martin Luther and North Central.