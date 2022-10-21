Senior and Parent Night on Deck for Vikings

The Bethany Lutheran volleyball team will host Senior Night and Parent Night this weekend while also vying for a spot in the UMAC Playoffs. The Vikings (6-15, 4-6 UMAC) will host Crown (3-18, 0-9 UMAC) on Friday at 7 p.m. for Senior Night before Minnesota-Morris (9-12, 6-4 UMAC) comes to town Saturday at 1 p.m. for Parents Night. The four senior being recognized Friday night are Madisen Borek, Rilee Hohbein, Alexis Morsching, and Sarah Strom. Bethany is currently in a tie for fourth place in the UMAC standings with Martin Luther and North Central.