Women’s Soccer Looks to Clinch Playoff Spot

MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team will aim to claim a spot in the UMAC playoffs this week as it travels to Crown and Minnesota-Morris. The Vikings (8-5-1, 7-3 UMAC) will take on the Polars (6-6-2, 4-4-2 UMAC) Wednesday at 7:30 before facing off with the Cougars (3-9-3, 3-4-3 UMAC) Saturday at 2:30. Bethany enters the week with 21 points and currently sits in third place, while Crown is in fourth with 14 and Morris in fifth with 12. With a win over Crown tonight the Vikings would clinch a playoff spot and with wins in both contests would clinch a top three seed.