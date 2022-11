The Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team traveled to North Central Saturday afternoon and defeated the Rams by a score of 4-0. With the win the Vikings finish the regular season at 11-6-1 overall and 10-4 in the UMAC while the Rams finish 0-17 overall and 0-14 in the conference. The clean sheet win also gives goalkeeper Brooke Wolanin her eighth shutout of the season which is a new single-season school record.