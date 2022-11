The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team will look to continue its strong start to the season this week as it gets ready for a pair of contests in Chicago this week. The Vikings (2-0) will play in the Moody Bible Tournament where they will take on Moody Bible (0-4) Thursday at 3 p.m. before a 5 p.m. contests Friday with Fontbonne (0-2). Both contests will be played on the campus of Moody Bible College.