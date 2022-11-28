PT Publishing Intern – The Creative Company

Posting Date: 11/28/2022

Closing Date: N/A

Website: https://thecreativecompany.com/

Salary: Stipend available (equivalent to $12.50 per hour)

Hours: 10 hours per week; college credit available

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Purpose: To provide a wide range of experience in children’s book publishing in editing and general publishing skills.

Position Duties/Skills

1. EDITORIAL (60%)

Edit one series of nonfiction children’s books (approximately 6-8 books, to be determined by site supervisor based on workload, schedule, and length of books). Review books at manuscript stage and make comments to author (if manuscript schedule lines up with internship schedule). Fact-check text, edit and verify back matter (glossary, index, etc.). Write captions for photographs; compile photo credits. Proofread books as assigned (will vary with publishing schedule). Proofread marketing materials such as catalogs or advanced sales sheets (seasonal).

2. GENERAL PUBLISHING & PROJECT MANAGEMENT TASKS (30%)

Cataloging-in-Publication data—complete applications to the Library of Congress and monitor returns. Accelerated Reader—submit books online to receive grade levels for books. Write book descriptions and compile other metadata as assigned (varies seasonally). Schedule and prioritize projects with input from supervisor. Attend production meetings if needed and if schedule allows.

3. SPECIAL PROJECTS/MARKETING (5%)

Varies seasonally, but this may include things like writing or proofreading e-mail blasts, social media, promotional projects such as sending books out for review, or other projects as assigned by supervisor.

Minimum Qualifications

REQUIREMENTS

(1) Prefer English majors with Senior class status who have a genuine interest in publishing.

(2) Dates of and schedule for internship will be adjusted to your college schedule; it is expected the student is available for spring semester, 2023.

(3) This position is on-site at our North Mankato office.

(4) Hybrid arrangements may be possible if needed to accommodate class schedules.

(5) 10 hours per week; college credit available

Stipend available (equivalent to $12.50 per hour)

TO APPLY:

Submit cover letter, resume, and writing or editorial samples to Rebecca Glaser (rglaser@thecreativecompany.us) or call 507-388-6273.

EDITING TEST

An editing test is required and will be sent to the successful applicants for further consideration.