Sheng Sang

Area of Specialization

Research interests are primarily in the area of Mechanical & Biomedical Engineering. Current interests include:

Elastic Metamaterials and Composites

Optimization of Medical Devices

Finite Element Modeling and Simulation

Machine Learning

Acoustic Waves and Vibration Control

Professional Preparation

Postdoctoral Fellow: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, MN, July 2020

Ph.D.: Mechanical Engineering, University of Arkansas, Little Rock, AR, May 2018

M.E.: Mechanical Engineering, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, China, May 2014

B.E.: Mechanical Engineering, Central South University of Forestry & Technology, Changsha, China, May 2011

Research & Teaching Grants

Dr. Lehtola fellowship research grant (6,000$,PI), 2021-2023, Bethany Lutheran College

Graco engineering lab development grant (60,000$), 2020-2022, Bethany Lutheran College

Journal Publications

Wu, L., Canna, A., Narvaez, O., Ma, J., Sang, S., Lehto, L. J., … & Michaeli, S. (2022). Orientation selective DBS of entorhinal cortex and medial septal nucleus modulates activity of rat brain areas involved in memory and cognition. Scientific Reports, 12(1), 1-14.

Canna, A., Lehto, L. J., Wu, L., Sang, S., Laakso, H., Ma, J., … & Mangia, S. (2021). Brain fMRI during orientation selective epidural spinal cord stimulation. Scientific reports, 11(1), 1-12.

Sang, S., Mhannawee, A., & Wang, Z. (2019). A design of active elastic metamaterials with negative mass density and tunable bulk modulus. Acta Mechanica, 230(3), 1003-1008.

Sang, S., & Sandgren, E. (2019). Study of in-plane wave propagation in 2-dimensional anisotropic elastic metamaterials. Journal of Vibration Engineering & Technologies, 7(1), 63-72.

Sang, S., & Wang, Z. (2018). A design of elastic metamaterials with multi-negative pass bands. Acta Mechanica, 229(6), 2647-2655.

Sang, S., Sandgren, E., & Wang, Z. (2018). Wave attenuation and negative refraction of elastic waves in a single-phase elastic metamaterial. Acta Mechanica, 229(6), 2561-2569.

Sang, S., Sandgren, (2018). E. Study of Two-Dimensional Acoustic Metamaterial Based on Lattice System. Journal of Vibration Engineering & Technologies. 6, 513–521

Conference Papers

Mumme, Z., Fan, J., & Sang, S. (2021). Study of three-dimensional elastic metamaterials based on a lattice system. The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, 150(4), A109-A109.

Roemhildt, J. J., Fan, J., Wang, Z., & Sang, S. (2021). Particle swarm optimization of the manipulation of acoustic waves through nonhomogeneous, anisotropic mediums for application in shock wave lithotripsy. The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, 150(4), A331-A331.

Zhurakovskaya, E., Lehto, L. J., Paasonen, J., Wu, L., Sang, S., Ma, J., … & Michaeli, S. (2020). Novel resampling approach for 200-ms temporal resolution MB-SWIFT fMRI–application to DBS in rats.

Sang, S., Sandgren, E., & Wang, Z. (2017, December). A new approach to generate local resonator for the application of acoustic metamaterials. In IOP Conference Series: Materials Science and Engineering (Vol. 272, No. 1, p. 012027). IOP Publishing.

Classes Taught