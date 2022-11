The Bethany Lutheran volleyball team will travel to No. 5 Northwestern Wednesday for a 7 p.m. contest to kickoff the UMAC Tournament. The Vikings finished the regular season 8-17 overall and 6-8 in the conference while the Eagles were 28-2 overall and 14-0 in the UMAC. Wednesday’s match marks the first time that Bethany has been a top four seed in the UMAC Tournament and also the first time the team has played in a semifinal game.