2023 LTER Plant Community Ecology Internship – Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve

Posting Date: 12/02/2022

Closing Date: The deadline for application submission is February 20th. For those interested in a spring position, please apply by February 6th.

Website: https://www.cedarcreek.umn.edu/

Salary: $15 per hour

Hours: M-F 40hrs

Location: East Bethel, MN

Position Description:

The Cedar Creek LTER (Long Term Ecological Research Network) has several opportunities for students to work as plant community ecology interns. Most positions run from June through August, but some interns are needed as early as March, and some are needed through October. Your educational institution may be able to approve this internship, with an appropriate independent project, for any field biology requirement of your major. As a research intern, you will contribute to ongoing field experiments, may have the opportunity to initiate individual research, attend scientific seminars, and interact with professors, post-docs, and graduate students.

Position Duties/Skills

We have three large scale projects and several smaller scale LTER experiments that require most of our intern resources. As a research intern, you will contribute to ongoing field experiments, may have the opportunity to initiate individual research, attend scientific seminars, and interact with professors, post-docs, and graduate students.

Minimum Qualifications

• Ability to work outdoors.

• Effective analytical and communication skills.

• Strong organizational and time management skills.

• End date must be later than August 11th.

• Driver’s license is preferred but not required.

To apply for the intern positions please visit our website, z.umn.edu/ccjobs. For any questions regarding the internships or application please email ccintern@umn.edu or call 612-301-2616 and ask for Kally Worm.