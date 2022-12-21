Assistant/Associate Professor: Music – Choral Director

Posting Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Application Deadline: February 17, 2023

Job Start Date: July 1, 2023

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian, coeducational, liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites qualified candidates to apply for a full-time, Assistant/Associate Professor faculty position beginning July 1, 2023. Duties include directing the Bethany Lutheran College Choir and various courses within the BLC Music Department.

The Music Department seeks a candidate who will:

● Direct the Bethany Lutheran College Choir,

● Oversee music and program selection for the choir,

● Spearhead travel/touring coordination,

● Assist in music leadership as a part of worship on campus,

● Promote the Bethany Lutheran College Music program to constituents and prospective students,

● Advise both new students as well as students within the Music major,

● Serve on various faculty committees,

● Perform music selection for a high quality, confessionally Lutheran, academic campus, and,

● Perform various other mutually agreed upon duties based on skills and needs of the college.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

● Deep knowledge of and commitment to confessional Lutheranism.

● Strong understanding of music pedagogy and performance, academic rigor and instruction and curricular knowledge.

● Exceptional public speaking, presenting, directing and teaching skills.

● Exceptional relational skills and desire to engage with learners in a service minded manner.

● Goal oriented, with experience and joy in meeting both personal and team goals.

● Excellent organizational skills with demonstrated ability to serve through the completion of multiple tasks simultaneously yet seamlessly.

● Ability, capacity and commitment to working some evenings and weekends as needed to serve the college, and its students and constituents in accomplishing program goals.

Education and Experience:

● Minimum Master’s Degree in Choral Conducting, Music Education, or related field.

● Professional identity within the conducting profession through membership in music organizations.

● Must be a member of an ELS/WELS congregation, or be willing to become a member of an ELS congregation, and have a commitment to the doctrinal positions and rich musical tradition of the church.

● Minimum of 5 years in educational setting with focus on choral conducting.

● Demonstrated experience in leading learners to attainment of personal goals.

● Demonstration of professional and community involvement.

Compensation:

● Salary is commensurate with experience and background; comprehensive benefit program.

About the College:

● Bethany Lutheran College is a confessional Lutheran institution. As such, we look for individuals who fully embrace our position, which can be found on our synodical website at www.evangelicallutheransynod.org. Additional information about the College can be found at www.blc.edu.

Application process:

Candidates should submit the following:

1. A letter of interest that addresses qualifications, areas of specialization and research interests,

2. Curriculum vitae,

3. Statement of faith and church membership,

4. Statement of teaching philosophy,

5. Academic transcripts for all college-level education, and

6. Three current letters of professional recommendation, at least one of which addresses conducting skill.

Please send all application materials to:

Bethany Lutheran College – Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu