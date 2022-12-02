Posting Date: Friday, December 2nd, 2022

Application Deadline: December 31st, 2022

Position Summary: Responsible to the Sr. Vice President of Finance and Administration. The Controller will oversee and prepare for presentation of the financial statement and audit, as well as maintaining the general ledger, etc. They will maintain the accounting of investments in compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and the principles of safety and soundness; as well as property risk analysis.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Finance of College and Seminary

1. Oversee Business Office operations including accounting and financial reporting, accounts payable and receivable, bank and general ledger reconciliation, and cash management. Will assist the Sr. VPFA in the presentation of reports to the senior administration, board of regents and trustees, and other stakeholders.

2. Serve as a primary contact with the College auditors. Manage and lead the annual independent financial audits, and perform internal audits; including month-end and year-end closing processes, as well as the preparation of financial audit reports, work papers and all supporting documentation.

3. Prepare reports required by regulatory agencies such as the 990, 990T, etc.; review reports prepared by Business Office staff.

4. Prepare annual budget for the Seminary. Review and report Seminary financial statements to the Finance and Audit Committee

5. Manage corporation’s investment funds; prepare reports and analyses for Sr. VPFA and Board of Regents Investment Committee.

6. Serve as Secretary of the Investment Committee, and may be appointed as a voting member by the Board of Regents

7. Review and approve accounts payable, e.g., verifies that payables comply with College policy. Review and post necessary journal entries on a regular basis.

8. Assist with the selection, training, and supervising of Business Office staff. Evaluate the Business Office staff who report to you using the College’s performance development system. Develops internal controls policies.

9. Manage College-owned rental properties and the rental process

Risk Analysis

10. Gather and evaluate information regarding insurance coverage for protection against property losses and potential liabilities; prepare summary reports for the Sr. VPFA. Coordinate depreciation rates and fixed assets with the auditors to determine value of property coverage.

11. Serve as the College’s Risk Analysis and Safety Officer; Coordinate, communicate and facilitate risk activities such as risk mitigation, workshops and simulations to alignment with College protocols. Coordinate the activities of the Workplace Safety Coordination Team and Workplace Safety Committee.

12. Analyze, recommend and if approved, implement risk policies such as detailed risk and control assessments, analysis emerging risk factors, and monitor action plans associated to the risks and maintain the Emergency Preparedness Plan.

13. Perform other related duties and responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Sr. VPFA.

Minimum qualifications:

• Willingness to support the mission of the College

• Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting. CPA certification or master’s degree preferred

• 5-7 years of hands-on accounting management experience, preferably in higher education accounting or equivalent non-profit organizations

• Familiarity with IRS regulations for non-profits organizations

• Knowledge with GASB and GAAP regulations for non-profits organizations

• Ability to communicate clearly, firmly and tactfully

• Ability to work well with people in a challenging environment

• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

• Proficient knowledge of Excel; working knowledge of accounting database

Please send cover letter, resume, and completed application to:

Bethany Lutheran College

Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

or, via scanned e-mail: hr@blc.edu