Direct Support Professional – MRCI Direct Care Services

Posting Date: 09/29/2022

Closing Date: Applications taken until position is filled

Website: https://www.mymrci.org/

Salary: $17 per hour

Hours: Part time hours available are MON-FRI 4PM-10PM and SAT/SUN 8AM-4PM or 4PM-10PM. Schedule based on YOUR availability. Schedule is flexible and can work any number of days per week.

Location: Owatonna, MN

Position Description:

Part time position working one on one with 32 year old autistic man in his Owatonna apartment assisting with meal prep, grooming, hygiene and fun outings. Be part of an amazing supportive team! Must have a drivers license and background check required. Wage is $17 per hour with experience.

Position Duties/Skills

1) Meal Prep

2) Grooming

3) Hygiene

4) Transportation to fun outings

Minimum Qualifications

1) Experience working with special needs individuals.

2) Drivers License required

3) Background check required

4) Paid online training required

Please contact MaryEllen Wingen at mewingen@gmail.com or call 507-837-9298 with questions.