Director of Bethany Activity Center and Scheels Field

Posting Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Application Deadline: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Function of Position: Responsible to the Sr. Vice President of Finance & Administration for scheduling, managing and coordinating the operations of the Bethany Activity Center and Scheels Field.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Coordinate the administration and logistics for campus, student, athletic and non-Bethany events at the Bethany Activity Center and Scheels Field, including:

• Work closely with athletic teams for scheduling of practice and games, and work with the game management coordinator to safeguard the integrity of the process and all programs equitable treatment

• Work carefully with campus departments and outside constituents regarding scheduling and/or space use needs ensuring balance between

• Market to outside constituents to rent the facility

• Ability to speak with users over the phone or in person, including the use of email and text to schedule facility use; verify the availability of inhouse and external participants for planned meetings, and confirm appointments by sending out reminders of scheduled meetings

• Maintain and update schedules, calendars, and programs

• Reschedule or cancel meetings in a judicious manner as well as resolving appointment conflicts for staff and clients

• Document scheduling processes and keep precise records

• Anticipate user needs and know the limits of the facility

• Understand and enforce the College’s Event Management Plan

• Develop facility and soccer field protocols, and client expectations

• Manage vendor relationships (fitness equipment, vending machines, suppliers, etc.)

• Develop and monitor facility budget including rental income, staffing and related expenses.

• Generate and mail invoices, reconcile income and expenses with the business office

• Ensure that general maintenance within and around the building and grounds is done to safeguard the users, and maintain the physical appearance of the building and grounds.

• Troubleshoot building and field systems issues in collaboration with maintenance, housekeeping and grounds.

• Respond to building emergencies when onsite, and be alert of persons entering and exiting the property, and ensure they follow proper protocols as directed

• Performing other administrative tasks when required or assigned

2. Manage other full-time/part-time employees, as well as student employment to cover the hours of operation of the facility (5:00 am to 11:30 pm M-S and noon to 11:30 on Sunday {tentative}).

• Schedule staff coverage in order to safeguard the College’s best operational and safety standards are met

• Develop employee expectations and performance measures

3. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate and assigned by the Sr. Vice President of Finance and Administration.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

• Bachelor’s degree in business administration or in an industry-related field preferred.

• A minimum of two years’ experience in a similar role or customer relationship type of experience

• Aptitude to hire, supervise, evaluate and schedule staff employees including student employment

• Have experience and an eye for handling detail paperwork and follow up

• Ability to coordinate meetings with venue availability, confirming and rescheduling appointments, keeping stakeholders informed of schedule changes as well as recordkeeping practices and answer inquires.

• Ability to understand and use scheduling software

• General experience with office software, including MS Word, Excel, and Outlook Express

• Demonstrated organizational, interpersonal, and communication skills

• Capability to work a flexible work schedule while maintaining life balance

• Valid driver’s license

• Ability to lift and move 50 pounds

• Able to become certified in CPR and AED, as well as First Aid

Please send a cover letter, resume, and completed job application form to:

Bethany Lutheran College – Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu