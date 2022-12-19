Finance Assistant – Ag Management Solutions

Posting Date: 12/19/2022

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://agmgmtsolutions.com/

Salary: $20 to 22 per hour

Hours: M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, the Finance Assistant accurately completes accounting, finance, record keeping-tasks, provides administrative support to the membership program and ensures fulfillment of contracted project requirements within established policies, procedures and regulations of the organization.

Position Duties/Skills

Accounts Payable Data entry for all organizational bills into online workflow system and assign bill approvers. Vendor bills, director/employee travel reimbursements, etc.

Assist senior staff members in preparing monthly credit card reconciliation reports.

Accounts Receivable – Enter Customer sales orders/invoices for checkoff remittance processing Process checkoff remittance forms sent to office, prepare QSSB forms, prepare deposits.

Prepare quarterly/annual mailing of assessment forms and materials.

Generate other customer invoices as directed.

Membership & Database – Assist in processing new and renewing membership applications by entering producer information into database, processing bank deposits.

Prepare welcome/benefit packets mailing for paid members utilizing supplied materials, answer general membership questions.

Maintaining checkoff collections database to ensure reporting compliance, update grain dealer information.

Clerical duties Assist organization and program manager staff with administrative related tasks.

Receive, process, and file company information, handle mail, compile requests for annual audit, prepare for in-office/off site meetings, prepare organizational mailings, order office supplies.

Minimum Qualifications

Two-year degree in accounting or related field required, four-year degree preferred or, a minimum of two years related work experience required.

Demonstrated experience working with computers, including MS Office and Peachtree or similar accounting software.

Demonstrated effectiveness meeting deadlines in a role requiring continual attention to detail and proofing materials.

Highly motivated, organized, accurate and detail oriented with strong written and oral communications skills. Good public relations skills with evidence of ability to work and communicate with people to ensure effective internal and external relationships.

Ability to understand and implement written contracts, manage multiple projects and programs.

Available to work evenings and weekends as job requires, travel intrastate and interstate and furnish own transportation for reimbursement of expenses at established rate.

Requires effective communication skills, both verbally and in writing; ability to accept direction from multiple sources and to change focus while maintaining quality of work.

Please contact Melinda Roberts at mroberts@agmgmtsolutions.com or call 507-385-7555 with questions.