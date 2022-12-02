Head Coach – Volleyball

Title of Position: Head Coach, Women’s Volleyball

Function of Position: Responsible to the co-directors of athletics to recruit, lead, encourage and support students involved in the women’s volleyball program within the guidelines and mission of Bethany Lutheran College.

Duties and Responsibilities:

**Head Coach (66%) – could become full-time with the addition of other duties

1. Oversee the development and promotion of the volleyball program, including:

– provide positive Christian leadership for the program; foster and promote the Christian faith, as stated in the philosophy of the College

– develop, present, and implement proposals for program improvements

– work under and follow all NCAA, UMAC, and Bethany rules and regulations

– establish positive communication relationships media and public agencies

– maintain communication with conference coaches; represent the College at conference meetings

– foster a sense of unity and fellowship in the athletic department and campus community

– select, train, and evaluate assistant coaches

– develop, organize, and evaluate volleyball camps and leagues

– manage program equipment inventory

Student athletes:

– recruit student athletes who understand the mission of the athletic department and the institution, in accordance with NCAA guidelines

– develop recruiting list

– visit high schools and other higher education institutions as appropriate

– meet with potential student athletes and their families during campus visits

– establish and maintain contact through phone calls, texts, social media, emails

– coordinate and oversee recruiting efforts of assistant coaches

– care for and develop student athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being

– develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and game strategies

– evaluate student athlete talent and level of improvement

– maintain open lines of communication with student athletes

– encourage and promote good teamwork and positive behavior

– maintain and enforce all team, institutional, and NCAA rules

– maintain student athlete files

– assist with game management of contests as needed

– communicate with opposing teams and officials in a professional manner

– coordinate game logistics and assist with maintaining accurate statistics

2. Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars.

3. Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of volleyball rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities.

4. Maintain FirstAid and CPR certification.

5. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the co-directors of athletics.

Minimum qualifications:

– Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

– Bachelor’s degree, masters preferred (required for teaching)

– Volleyball coaching experience

– Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

– Excellent oral and written communication skills

– Ability to recruit, develop, motivate and develop student athletes

– Able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds

– Maintain valid driver’s license

Please send cover letter, resume, and completed application to:

Bethany Lutheran College

Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

or via scanned e-mail: hr@blc.edu