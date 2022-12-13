Longtime Bethany Choir Director Dennis Marzolf to retire in 2023

A mainstay of Bethany’s Music Department, Professor Dennis Marzolf, has announced his intent to retire at the close of the 2022-23 academic year. Marzolf, who first arrived at Bethany in the fall of 1984, has taught and directed the Bethany Concert Choir for nearly 39 years.

Bethany’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jason Lowrey said, “Dennis and music in the ELS are nearly synonymous. His contributions to our Evangelical Lutheran Hymnary, along with the thousands of students he directed have left an enduring imprint on Bethany as a college, our Evangelical Lutheran Synod, and beyond.”

During his nearly four decades on the Bethany campus, Marzolf directed, instructed, and mentored students, always with the mission of The One Thing Needful at the center of his work. Marzolf will continue to direct the Concert Choir for the remainder of the academic year culminating in a final tour of the Upper Midwest in May 2023. Details of the tour are forthcoming.