Longtime Bethany Choir Director Dennis Marzolf to retire in 2023

A mainstay of Bethany’s Music Department, Professor Dennis Marzolf, has announced his intent to retire at the close of the 2022-23 academic year. Marzolf, who first arrived at Bethany in the fall of 1984, has taught and directed the Bethany Concert Choir for nearly 39 years.

Bethany’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jason Lowrey said, “Dennis and music in the ELS are nearly synonymous. His contributions to our Evangelical Lutheran Hymnary, along with the thousands of students he directed have left an enduring imprint on Bethany as a college, our Evangelical Lutheran Synod, and beyond.”

During his nearly four decades on the Bethany campus, Marzolf directed, instructed, and mentored students, always with the mission of The One Thing Needful at the center of his work. Marzolf will continue to direct the Concert Choir for the remainder of the academic year culminating in a final tour of the Upper Midwest in May 2023. Details of the tour are forthcoming.

Choir director waving hands
Music Professor Dennis Marzolf during a choir rehearsal in 1985
Choir at church singing with director
The Bethany choir performed at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church (Mankato) in 1986
Professor Dennis Marzolf speaking
Professor Dennis Marzolf gave the address for the 2011 Fall Commencement.
Choir director at piano surrounded by students singing
Professor Marzolf at a choir rehearsal in 2019
Music director at piano smiling at students
Professor Dennis Marzolf rehearsing with the Bethany Choraliers in 2022
Music director waving arms in front of choir
Professor Dennis Marzolf directing high school students at Choral Fest, which was held at Bethany for the first time in 2022.
Music director waving arms in front of choir
Professor Dennis Marzolf directing at the 2022 Christmas at Bethany concert.
Music directors smile as they are applauded by a crowd
Music directors (from left) Ann Fredrickson, Dennis Marzolf, and Benjamin Faugstad at the conclusion of the 2022 Christmas at Bethany concert.
