Part-Time Retail Associate – Schmidt’s Meat Market

Posting Date: 09/29/2022

Closing Date: N/A

Website: https://schmidtsmeatmarket.com/

Salary: $16 per hour (starting)

Hours: We work around your class schedule!! We are open Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with staff typically clocked out by 5:45 p.m. each day. We ask that all employees work a minimum of every 3rd Saturday. We are not your typical retail store where students are scheduled for nights and weekends.

Location: Nicollet, MN

Position Description:

The primary role of this position is to provide polite, friendly and knowledgeable assistance to customers in our store and on the phone. In addition, we look to our retail staff to keep the store fully stocked.

Position Duties/Skills

1) Customer Service.

2) Stocking – filling bunkers, freezers and shelves with product.

3) Filling Special Order Requests.

4) Other responsibilities as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

1) Excellent Customer Service.

2) Self-motivated and solution oriented.

3) Ability to communicate effectively with others and convey enthusiasm.

4) Ability to work well with others (team player).

5) Ability to lift 50 pounds.

6) Ability to be on your feet 8 – 10 hours a day.

7) Ability to use a calculator and cash register.

8) Ability to count back money.

We are a family owned and operated meat market. We strive to provide quality products and outstanding customer service. We are a stable company celebrating 75 years of being in business! We offer competitive wages and excellent benefits. We welcome college students to be part of our team!

Apply in person or on our website. https://schmidtsmeatmarket.com/join-our-team/

Please contact Mark Gudmundson at mark@schmidtsmeatmarket.com or call 507-232-3438 with questions.