MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team hosted UW-Superior for its first Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) contest on Friday and saw a 17-point lead slip late before sealing an 85-82 victory. With the win the Vikings improve to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference while the Yellowjackets fall to 2-5 overall and 0-1 in the UMAC.