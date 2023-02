The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team will take to the road this weekend as they travel to Wisconsin for a pair of contests. The Vikings (16-3 overall, 7-1 UMAC) will take on Northland (4-15, 2-6 UMAC) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. before heading to UW-Superior (12-7, 6-2 UMAC) for a 3 p.m. matchup Saturday.