Linked Insiders

The Center currently partners with online platforms PathwayU and Handshake to streamline the job search process. Handshake shows relevant, available jobs students can connect with. PathwayU is a career compass service, where students fill out a personality assessment, and PathwayU shows them what careers would best be suited to their strengths. For easy access, both of these services are available on Bethany’s Career Development web page.

“We’ve always had career development in certain ways, but this is the College’s way of putting a concerted effort into it,” said Phares.

Besides one-on-one conversations and mentorship with Phares, students have opportunities to network in the community. Phares will facilitate mock interviews with prominent businesses in town, as well as “business after hours,” where students go to local events and learn how to network. This gives students the chance to hone skills they would not get to develop in the classroom.

Career Development is not just for current Bethany students; it also serves alumni who have already been in the workforce for years.

“There comes a time in a career for reflection,” said Phares. “It’s okay to re-evaluate from time to time. We want to make sure alumni know that no matter how long you’ve been out of school, if you’re looking for further assistance or direction, please contact us.”

Though Career Development is a resource outside the classroom, Phares also assists with Bethany’s newly-developed Vocational Seminar course, a capstone class for juniors and seniors.

“It’s sort of like the finishing product for us to help students figure out how they’re going to translate all the information [they’ve learned] into a vocation,” said Phares. “It gives students a dedicated time to consider and prepare for jobs amidst their other schoolwork. Local speakers are invited to share expertise, as well as discuss things like leadership, taxes, and budgeting.”