The Bethany Lutheran baseball team will head to La Crosse, Wisconsin on Friday for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Vikings, who enter the Tournament 25-9 overall, will face host school No. 13 UW-La Crosse who enter 31-9 at 11 a.m. on Friday. The other side of the regional pits Bethel against Buena Vista in a contest slated for 2:30 p.m.