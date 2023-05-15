Director of Career Development – Northwestern Mutual

Posting Date: 05/15/2023

Closing Date: 05/31/2023

Website: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/careers/

Salary: $45k per year

Hours: M-F 8a-4:30 (Flexible on start and end times)

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

The Associate Financial Representative (AFR) specializes in client service and supporting the financial representative as he/she focuses on building his/her practice and client relationships. An AFR also ensures the continuation of an efficient, effective and organized office. This individual is a liaison between the network office and home office as well as the financial representative and clients.

Position Duties/Skills:

SUPPORT

• Handle case notes, process correspondence and maintain client case files.

• File new statements, account forms and other insurance/investment-related materials

• Maintain financial representative’s calendar and schedule follow-up appointments.

• Answer and direct telephone calls as appropriate

• Process client/prospect reservations for marketing events such as seminars and assist in the preparation of seminar materials and event mailings

• Maintain supplies of current insurance/ investment-related marketing materials

• Input data, print proposals and gather information at direction of financial representative in preparation for client/prospect meeting

• Contact clients to set up follow-up meetings with representative

• Contact clients to confirm receipt of forms or request return of completed form and maintain current client information

• Monitor Daily Status Report (DSR) and expedite any additional underwriting requirements

• Communicate with home office, NMIS and fund families to supply or obtain information

• Prepare/print letters of instruction for client signature

• Prepare policies for delivery

• Maintain check logs

• Send client birthday cards and schedule birthday/age change appointments for representative

• Generate lead letters and implement marketing programs

CLIENT SERVICE SUPPORT | NON-SECURITIES PRODUCTS

• Participate with the support of employing financial representative in various activities of the sales cycle for non-securities products

• Develop and execute cross-selling plans for non-securities products

• Contact clients, prospects and centers of influence for appointments and referrals to generate interest in non-securities related products

• Meet with clients to complete non-securities insurance related applications

• Initiate and perform sales of non-variable Additional Purchase Benefit (APB) and term conversions

• Actively participate in conservation of existing non-securities business

• Review insurance applications, conversions and policy changes for completeness and accuracy

• Arrange medical, paramedical and any exams necessary for underwriting

• Provide current status and account values for non-securities related accounts

• Contact and advise clients regarding late payments and other non-securities sales and service related issues

• Consult with clients on impact of changes to non-securities related products

• Process incoming non-securities related insurance service requests from clients (address changes, bank change information, loan requests and ISA service inquiries)

CLIENT SERVICE SUPPORT | VARIABLE INSURANCE/ANNUITY AND INVESTMENTS

• Gather information for registered representative’s meeting with clients/prospects (prospectuses, annual reports, Morningstar reports) and enter data into planning software (non-asset allocation components only)

• Prepare account summaries for variable and securities owners

• Print and distribute NMIS related forms to existing clients

• Review variable insurance/annuity applications, conversions and policy changes for completeness and accuracy and return to registered representative (RR) if missing information

• Review NMIS forms for completeness and return to RR if missing information

• Arrange medical, paramedical and any exams necessary for underwriting

• Monitor Items for Attention (IFA) and bring any action items to the RR’s attention

• Complete order tickets and new account forms based on information obtained by RR

• Identify need for switch letters and discuss with RR

• At RR’s direction, initiate fund/NMIS transfers, exchanges and redemption requests

• Receive and forward checks and related paperwork to the network and home office investment operation areas

• Work with network office, NMIS and fund families to resolve client account issues

• Provide account values and performance to clients at the direction of RR

Minimum Qualifications:

• Health and Life licensed or gain licensing within 6 months of employment

• Financial Service or Insurance industry experience preferred

• Associate Agent Contract required

• Experience in administrative support or customer service, preferably in the financial services and/or insurance industry

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Familiarity with Microsoft applications and data entry and information retrieval software

• Demonstrated organizational and time management skills and ability to multitask, set priorities and meet deadlines

• Strong attention to detail with the ability to work with a high degree of accuracy

• Ability to proactively identify what needs to be accomplished and take action as appropriate

• Has interest in learning on a continuous basis

• Ability to embrace change and work in a fast-paced environment

• Ability to work both independently and in a team

• Ability to maintain confidentiality

Application Process Information:

Apply directly on our website to get started right away.

Please contact Rachel Bode at rachel.bode@nm.com or call 1-507-626-1136 with questions.