Marzinske Becomes Program’s First All-American with Sixth Place Finish at NCAA Championships

In the final collegiate action of his career, Jake Marzinske cemented his legacy for Bethany Lutheran Track and Field with the program’s first ever All-American honor when he finished sixth in the triple jump at the NCAA Championships. Marzinske fell just shy of All-American honors last year when he took 11th place, with the top eight earning the status. Stephanie Witbrod also made her first appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, finishing 22nd in the triple jump.