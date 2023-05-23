Teacher – Rochester Central Lutheran School

Posting Date: 05/23/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://www.rcls.net/

Salary: $47,043 per year

Hours: Rochester Central Lutheran School teacher positions are for 10 months, working Monday – Friday 7:30am – 4pm.

Location: Rochester, MN

Position Description:

The RCLS teacher is part of the ministry team of Rochester Central Lutheran School and the RCLS Association. The teacher provides quality instruction in the school in accordance with the guidelines of the RCLS Board of Directors and under the supervision of the School Principal. They also provide ministry and Christian education in accordance to the teachings of The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod, the mission of RCLS and Holy Scripture.

Position Duties/Skills:

• Takes continuing education courses or workshops to continually improve, enhance or develop effective teaching skills.

• Supports in practice the school’s mission statement.

• Upholds in practice the school’s policies.

• Actively recruits students and families to RCLS.

• Follows Matthew 18 in conflict resolution.

• Fulfills assigned responsibilities including grade level assignments, staff committee assignments, and co-curricular assignments.

• Completes required reports, records, and forms accurately and on time.

• Maintains a Christian professional relationship with colleagues, parents, students and RCLS association congregation leadership and members.

• Attends and participates in all meetings that apply.

• Attends RCLS events as directed by the school principal.

• Participates in the total life of their congregation.

• Maintains student records for the purpose of evaluation, grading and maintaining the cumulative records in the school office.

• Communicates regularly with parents of their students for the sake of building and maintaining a quality home/school partnership in Christ.

• Weekly plans and writes lesson plans to guide and organize their teaching.

• Maintains an organized, safe and positive learning environment for their students.

• Manages student behavior for the sake of effective learning, overall safety and development of Christian discipleship.

• Discipline and care for students according to the guidelines of the school, Minnesota and federal law, Lutheran Law and Gospel teachings, and the teachings of Holy Scripture.

• Daily lead the spiritual growth of students within their classrooms through devotions, prayer, Religion education, worship and Christian care.

• Lead the spiritual growth of families of their students through Christian care and any other effective means to share the love of Christ with our school families.

• Live a life that reflects Christ and the teachings of Holy Scripture.

Minimum Qualifications:

• RCLS teachers are defined as members of the professional staff who hold a certificate endorsed by the type of position for which they are employed. RCLS teachers must have or be working toward a Minnesota State License; however, exceptions may be made by the Board of Directors for specialized, part-time or special circumstances.

• The RCLS teacher must be a member of (and participate in) the Lutheran Education Association or be willing to do so.

• The RCLS teacher must be certified by The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod through graduation from a Synodical school or by colloquy or be willing to purse colloquy within an appropriate amount of time as determined by administration and the Board of Directors. It is recognized that some teachers may not be rostered due to financial implications of self-employment. Exceptions may be made by the Board of Directors for specialized, part-time or special circumstances.

• The RCLS teacher must be able and willing to model the Christian faith, dress appropriately for their position, demonstrate effective teaching, and can effectively communicate to students, parents, co-workers and the community.

• The RCLS teacher must be or become a member of a RCLS association congregation; however, exceptions may be made by the Board of Directors.

Other Comments:

Rochester Central Lutheran School is a Lutheran Christian school as accordingly all candidates must be “fully devoted followers of Jesus.”

Application Process Information:

Please contact Bethany Salonen at besalonen@rcls.net or call 507-289-3267 with questions.