Adjunct Faculty – Nursing Department (Child and Adolescent Nursing)

Posting Date: June 22, 2023

Department: Nursing

Category: Adjunct Faculty

Status/Type: Part-Time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian, coeducational, liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a part-time, adjunct faculty position in the bachelor of science in nursing program to teach Child and Adolescent Nursing beginning Aug 1, 2023.

Responsibilities:

• Teach clinical, lab, and didactic components of the child and adolescent nursing (pediatric nursing) course

• Motivate students to actively participate in their educational process

• Evaluate student learning

• Provide feedback to students regarding their clinical, lab and classroom performance

• Refer students for advising and/or tutoring when necessary

• Participate actively in department meetings

• Contribute to curricular and programmatic assessment, development, implementation, evaluation, & continual refinement

Minimum Qualifications:

• Master’s degree in nursing or master’s degree with a baccalaureate degree in Nursing; master’s degree or certification in nursing education preferred;

• Will consider Baccalaureate degree in nursing if currently enrolled in a Master’s degree program

• Minimum of 2 years of clinical nursing experience as a registered nurse in pediatric nursing

• Background, experience, and flexibility to support teaching needs in courses as assigned

• Evidence of effective communication and interpersonal skills

• Current unencumbered RN license in MN at beginning of appointment

• CPR certified

• Must be able to provide professional licenses/certifications and official transcripts for each degree earned from an accredited institution before teaching

Application process:

Candidates should submit the following:

1. A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and areas of specialization

2. Curriculum vitae or resume

3. Statement of teaching philosophy

4. Two current letters of professional recommendation with contact information

5. Academic transcripts (may be unofficial; if an employment offer is made, certified transcripts for all college-level education will be required)

Please send information to Academic Search Committee – Nursing; Bethany Lutheran College, Human Resources Office, 700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned e-mail to hr@blc.edu

For more information, contact Dr. Sara Traylor, Director of Nursing, at sara.traylor@blc.edu or 507-344-7754